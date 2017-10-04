

CTV Montreal





A 65-year-old woman was killed and a Surete du Quebec officer was injured after a gunman opened fire in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Tuesday night.

The victim, Johanne Chayer, was declared dead in hospital.

Police officers received a call at 9:30 p.m. about a domestic dispute in a home on du Sentier St. in the Grande-Ile neighbourhood.

When they arrived on the scene the assailant opened fire, resulting in one of the officers being shot at least once said Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition, Thibaudeau said.

The shooting forced police to fall back into a standoff with the shooter, until a SWAT team entered the home at 2 a.m. They found Chayer unconscious inside.

She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead at 3 a.m.

Police arrested a 72-year-old man at the scene who was also taken to hospital to be treated.

Thibaudeau said the suspect is being questioned and could face charges that include murder, attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is not immediately known.

Police say all necessary help is being provided to the injured officer.

"It's a difficult situation, everyone knows it's a dangerous profession that has its risks no matter how you do it and how well you conduct (yourself)," Thibaudeau said.



With files from The Canadian Press