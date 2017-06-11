

CTV Montreal





The Canada C3 vessel has docked at the Clock Tower pier in Old Montreal for a few days before continuing with the second leg of its 150 day expedition to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

The ship set out on the epic sailing journey on June 1 and is travelling from Toronto to Victoria via the Northwest Passage.

Passengers include scientists, artists, indigenous elders, and educators and each leg of the journey will bring on board a new group of participants.

The C3 expedition aims to explore the four key themes of Canada’s 150th birthday: Diversity and inclusion, reconciliation, youth engagement and the environment. Participants will hold events in coastal communities that showcase Canadian stories, projects and heroes.

Organizers hope to engage others in the project with several web-based components, including a live feed and an interactive map of the journey.

The 67 metre vessel is a research icebreaker and former Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

Over 150 days the ship will visit 3 coasts in 15 legs and will navigate over 12,000 nautical miles (23,000 km at sea) for a total of five months.