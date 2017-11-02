

The Canadian Press





A Sherbrooke police officer was arrested by his colleagues Thursday at the scene of a car crash.

He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

In a statement, the Sherbrooke police service said the incident involved only one vehicle. It struck a pole at the corner of King St. E and Raby St. in the east side of the city.

The driver was alone in the car and allegedly suffered minor injuries.

Police say the weather and alcohol may have been involved in the crash and the investigation is still ongoing.

Sherbrooke police management informed the public safety ministry of the incident. The file will be forwarded to the Crown, who will decide whether or not to charge the officer.