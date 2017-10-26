

CTV Montreal





New figures on sexual assault shows that very few complaints result in convictions.

Statistics Canada looked at cases reported in eight provinces from 2009 until 2014 that police forces determined were legitimate.

According to the agency only 12 percent of cases ended in a criminal conviction.

More than half of all sexual assault cases that police determined were substantiated, 51 percent, never made it court at all.

Almost all cases -- 87 percent -- involved a female victim.

In the majority of cases the victim knew the assailant, but fewer than half of those cases ended up in court.

The cases that were least likely to be prosecuted where those involving members of the same family.

Stats Can also said that sexual assault is one of the most under-reported crimes in Canada, and that it will be examining cases police determined were unfounded, and would release a report on that next year.

The data did not include Quebec or Prince Edward Island because the cases could not be compared adequately.

The agency also looked at physical assault complaints, and found they were fare more likely to result in charges, a trial, and conviction.

About 75 percent of complaints led to charges, and 23 percent ended with a conviction.

In the past week Montreal police has opened a sexual assault hotline, 514-280-2079, which is staffed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday.

To date it has received 320 calls, and police have launched 69 investigations as a result.

The Quebec-based crime victim assistance centre CAVAC said people who do not wish to go to police to file a complaint should still come forward and get help.

The centres offer assistance for those with mental, social, or physical problems stemming from being a victim.

They can be reached online or by calling 1-866-LE CAVAC (532-2822).