

The Canadian Press





With temperatures ricing and rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec on Saturday night and Sunday, authorities are monitoring several rivers for flooding.

The high water levels in the Richelieu, Outaouais, Prairie and Mille Iles rivers are being watched.

According to Environment Canada, between 15 and 25 millimeters of precipitation are expected.

There is currently minor flooding along the banks of the Riviere Noire in Lanaudiere, as well as the Deux-Montagnes Lake and Maskinonge River.