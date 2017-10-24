

Several people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a school bus in the Ville Marie borough on Tuesday morning.

At 9:30 a.m., a firetruck was driving on Ontario St. East. A truck pulled over to let the truck pass. The school bus then collided with the truck.

Police said a 45-year-old man complained of back pain but it was not clear if the man was the driver of the truck or school bus.

A spokesperson for Urgence Sante said five ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Three people, including one child, were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Two other people refused transport to hospital.

A second bus was dispatched to bring the children to school.