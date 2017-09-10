

CTV Montreal





A man is in serious condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in his upper body.

Paramedics were in an ambulance near the corner of Decarie and Cote-Saint-Luc Rd. at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday when they were flagged over by several people who were in a car.

They discovered a 25-year-old man inside the car who had gunshot wounds to his upper body.

According to police, the paramedics transported the man to hospital and in the meantime the occupants of the car left the scene.

The victim is not cooperating with police and so far they haven’t located a crime scene.