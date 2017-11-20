

The Canadian Press





Two Montrealers accused of facilitating a terrorist act had those charges dropped on Monday.

Jurors hearing the case of Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali were informed of the decision by Superior Court Judge Marc David, who explained the decision had been made for legal reasons.

The two still face three charges each; attempting to leave Canada to commit a terrorist act abroad, possession of an explosive substance for a dangerous purpose and committing an act for the benefit or under the direction of a terrorist group.

The trial was adjourned for several hours to allow the lawyers to confer with their clients.

The Crown has alleged the two wanted to leave Canada to join the armed wing of ISIS and had amassed ingredients necessary to construct a bomb.