Several cars damaged in possible arson at Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership
Several cars were damaged after a suspicious fire at a Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership early Sunday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 8:05AM EST
The SPVM arson unit is investigating a suspicious fire outside a Pointe-Aux-Trembles used car dealership early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Ave. and Notre Dame.
Several vehicles were damaged. The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the flames.
Two men were seen leaving the scene dressed in black clothes and wearing masks.
Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.
