

The Canadian Press





A seventh plaintiff testified at the trial of Bertrand Charest on Wednesday, accusing the former ski coach of putting his hands down her pants while driving to a competition when she was 16-years-old.

Charest, 51,faces 57 counts related to sexual assault dating back to his time as a coach with Alpine Canada in the 1990s.

Six previous plaintiffs have all testified that Charest coerced them into sexual relationships while they were between the ages of 12 and 19-years-old.