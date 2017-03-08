Seventh plaintiff testifies at Charest sexual assault trial
Bertrand Charest is seen in a court drawing during a bail hearing, Monday, March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. (Mike McLaughlin/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 2:20PM EST
A seventh plaintiff testified at the trial of Bertrand Charest on Wednesday, accusing the former ski coach of putting his hands down her pants while driving to a competition when she was 16-years-old.
Charest, 51,faces 57 counts related to sexual assault dating back to his time as a coach with Alpine Canada in the 1990s.
Six previous plaintiffs have all testified that Charest coerced them into sexual relationships while they were between the ages of 12 and 19-years-old.