

CTV Montreal





An agreement has been reached between the MUHC and some Westmount and Montreal following a class-action lawsuit over noise.

Once the hospital at the Glen was completed, residents complained about the noise coming from the ventilation system.

The settlement sets aside $420,000 to pay legal fees and to compensate residents for the high-pitched, 24/7 noise they've described as "intolerable."

The hospital will also install noise-dampeners around the equipment.

About 2,000 households who live in an area outlined by Cote Saint Antoine, Marlowe, De Maisonneuve/Ste. Catherine, and Lansdowne Ave. are eligible for compensation.

A Superior Court judge still has to approve the settlement. That hearing will take place on Feb. 6, 2017.

Residents can also withdraw from the settlement, and have until March 7 to do so.