Settlement reached in MUHC noise lawsuit
Sylvestre Fafard Painchaud provided this map of the residents who will be compensated for excessive noise at the new hospital
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:44PM EST
An agreement has been reached between the MUHC and some Westmount and Montreal following a class-action lawsuit over noise.
Once the hospital at the Glen was completed, residents complained about the noise coming from the ventilation system.
The settlement sets aside $420,000 to pay legal fees and to compensate residents for the high-pitched, 24/7 noise they've described as "intolerable."
The hospital will also install noise-dampeners around the equipment.
About 2,000 households who live in an area outlined by Cote Saint Antoine, Marlowe, De Maisonneuve/Ste. Catherine, and Lansdowne Ave. are eligible for compensation.
A Superior Court judge still has to approve the settlement. That hearing will take place on Feb. 6, 2017.
Residents can also withdraw from the settlement, and have until March 7 to do so.
