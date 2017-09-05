

CTV Montreal





Residents in St-Henri are worried after a rash of muggings in the area, including that of a 57-year-old woman last week.

The most recent incident occurred at the corner of Notre-Dame and Bourget. The woman was walking along the well-lit street when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground while walking home.

The assailant reportedly tried to grab the woman’s purse when a witness heard her cries for help and came to her aid.

The suspect escaped with two of the woman’s bags, one of which was recovered nearby.

In July, a martial arts instructor managed to fight off two assailants near the Lachine Canal and in November, a man was attacked and beaten by five men while walking home from Place St-Henri metro station.

City councillor Craig Sauve said crime in the area has gone down this year compared 2016 and said the attacks don’t appear to be connected.

“The MOs of the two incidents seem to be different. We’re going to pay close attention, be of assistance to police how we can, be of assistance to the citizens’ groups how we can, but for the time being I don’t think there’s a cause for major concern,” he said. “I think we have to just remind ourselves when we’re walking around at night to just keep an eye out and be smart.”