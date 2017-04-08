

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens called up 18-year-old defenceman Mikhail Sergachev on an emergency basis on Saturday.

Sergachev was drafted in the first round in the 2016 NHL entry draft. He began the season with the Canadiens, going scoreless in three games.

In 50 games this year with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, Sergachev has posted 10 goals and 33 assists.

After the club’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night, the Canadiens end the regular season in Detroit on Saturday. Several regulars, including Carey Price, Alexander Radulov, Max Pacioretty and Andrei Markov did not make the trip as coach Claude Julien elected to rest the veterans ahead of the beginning of the playoffs next week.