Sentencing arguments are expected to be heard Wednesday morning for former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum, found guilty last month of corruption charges.



He faces a maximum of five years in prison.

In January, Judge Louise Provost found Applebaum guilty on eight counts of corruption, fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy. She dismissed four charges, and acquitted him on two.



The charges stem from prior to Applebaum’s post as interim mayor, when he served as borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Her ruling hinged on key witness Hugo Tremblay, Applebaum’s former political aide. She found Tremblay to be a reliable witness, relating the facts of the scheme to demand kickbacks from business people.



Crown prosecutor Nathalie Kleber and Applebaum’s lawyer Pierre Teasdale will argue sentencing on Wednesday. Teasdale said last month he would weigh the facts of the case before deciding if his client would appeal the judge’s verdict.

Tremblay and other witnesses said on the stand that the plot involved giving them contracts or ensuring their proposed projects were approved.

Provost said multiple details of cash transactions and meeting with developers provided by Tremblay added credibility to the case, stating that he was visibly sincere and not shaken under cross-examination.

She added that many of Applebaum's statements heard on the wiretaps were 'troubling.'

Applebaum called no witnesses at the end of his trial in November, with his lawyer saying every witness against him was unreliable and only trying to save themselves.

The prosecution argued Applebaum was careful to keep his hands clean, but proved that Applebaum knew about the money being collected on his behalf and had directed the scheme.

Witnesses said the bribes were connected to two projects between 2007 and 2010.

Applebaum was one of three men charged for the alleged plot.

Those other two men, former councillor Saulie Zajdel and Jean-Yves Bisson, the head of permits for the borough, pleaded guilty to the charges they faced. Both were sentenced to community service.