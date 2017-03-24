

Sentencing arguments for the former mayor of Montreal North are taking place Friday afternoon.

Gilles Deguire pleaded guilty in December to the sexual touching of a minor under 16.

A charge of sexual assault against Gilles Deguire has been dropped.



The hearing is expecting to be held at 2 p.m.



Deguire waived his right to hear the evidence against him and elected to go straight to trial by judge before deciding to plead guilty

The acts allegedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2013 and Oct. 23, 2015.

Deguire, who is in his 60s, was arrested last January but released under a promise to appear in court.

Deguire worked as a police officer in Montreal for 30 years before being elected mayor of Montreal North in 2009 and winning again in 2013.

He was still mayor of Montreal North at the time and was arrested shortly after his resignation.

