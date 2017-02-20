

CTV Montreal





A top administrator at the English Montreal School Board is resigning at the end of April.

Angelo Marino, the board's deputy director general, is considered highly ethical and competent by many employees who are sad to see him go.

He recently handed in his letter of resignation to Ann Marie Matheson, the board's director general.

His resignation follows other recent problems between the school board administrators and Chair Angela Mancini and Vice-Chair Sylvia Lo Bianco.

In November, a dozen senior EMSB administrators sent a letter to the council of commissioners that the Chair and the Vice-Chair were micromanaging the board.

The letter said the "specific roles and responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman must be defined."

Administrators were also upset that commissioners attempted to appoint one of Lo Bianco's relatives to the position of assistant director of school organization.

That relative later withdrew his application.

After the contents of the letter were made public Marino and other senior managers said they regretted the "media frenzy" that it produced, saying it distracted from the real issues.

On Monday most of the board commissioners along with senior administrators attended a tense meeting called by mediator Michel Nadeau in an attempt to work out their disagreements.

That meeting ended with administrators saying they did not feel they were free to speak candidly because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

The next public board meeting is on Wednesday.

UPAC is investigating the board, and it is being audited, for irregularities in its international vocational school program.