

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are cautioning drivers to avoid the area near kilometer 6 on Highway 13 North, where a semi truck fell sideways and off the road.

The Surete du Quebec said the vehicle flipped off an elevated ramp on to the service road of Highway 40 around 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, and is expected to survive the incident.

However, the service road will remain closed until road workers are able to get the truck righted.