Semi-truck flips off elevated ramp at junction of Highways 40 and 13
The Highway 40 service road will remain closed until road workers are able to get the truck out of the space, and righted. (Photo by Towing in Canada/Twitter)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Montreal police are cautioning drivers to avoid the area near kilometer 6 on Highway 13 North, where a semi truck fell sideways and off the road.
The Surete du Quebec said the vehicle flipped off an elevated ramp on to the service road of Highway 40 around 2:45 p.m.
13 n/40 w closed/Ferme #Montreal @CTVMontreal @CHOM977 @tvanouvelles @CJAD800 pic.twitter.com/e84mEeoFdE— Towing in Canada (@towmaster737) October 13, 2017
The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, and is expected to survive the incident.
However, the service road will remain closed until road workers are able to get the truck righted.
