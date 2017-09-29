

The Canadian Press





Jury selection is underway at a Quebec courthouse as the opening of the trial inches closer for those accused in the 2013 Lac-Megantic train derailment that killed 47 people and destroyed part of the town.

Some 300 candidates were present today in Sherbrooke, Que., where Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas told them that if they were selected, they would need to dole out justice impartially and "without fear."

Dumas also told them they must be patient and have an open mind while listening to the whole of the evidence.

Three former railway employees -- train driver Thomas Harding, traffic controller Richard Labrie and manager of train operations Jean Demaitre -- each face one charge of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

Thomas Walsh, one of the defence lawyers, says he expects the 14-member jury to be formed by Friday afternoon.

He says the trial should begin Monday.