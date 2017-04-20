

CTV Montreal





The Segal Centre is celebrating 50 years of existence, and 10 years in its current location.

The non-profit theatre community was founded in 1967, and in 2007 built the Segal Centre to host plays, musicals, and theatre.

This year the Segal Centre for Performing Arts is planing multiple productions, including the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Roch Carrier's short story 'The Hockey Sweater.'

The Hockey Sweater, written by Emil Sher and Jonathan Monro, and directed by Donna Feore, debuts on October 19.

Other productions this season include the return of Bad Jews in November, and "Master Harold" ... and the Boys in January 2018.

February will see a Canadian production of the Pulitzer prize finalist Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison.

Other musical productions include a tribute to Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich, as well as the one-woman show Golda's Balcony by Tony and Emmy-award nominee Tovah Feldshuh.