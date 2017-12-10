Security guard stabbed in Jerusalem bus station
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 8:13AM EST
Israeli police say that a security guard has been stabbed near Jerusalem's central bus station.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the guard was seriously wounded Sunday and his attacker arrested. The Magen David Adom medical service says a 30-year-old male suffered a stabbing wound in his upper body.
The incident appeared to be the first attack since President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The announcement set off protests and demonstration across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and demonstrations around the world.
In more than two years of intermittent attacks, Palestinians have killed more than 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces have killed more than 260 Palestinians in that time, mostly attackers.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec anti-poverty plan to include guaranteed minimum income
- 40 years after burning cross on family's lawn, former KKK member apologizes
- Get ready for it: first snowstorm of the season to hit Tuesday
- Option Nationale votes on merger with Quebec Solidaire
- Khaira scores twice as Oilers chase Price, rout struggling Canadiens 6-2