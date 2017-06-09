

CTV Montreal





Race fans heading to the Grand Prix practice runs at Gilles Villeneuve racetrack encountered lengthy delays Friday as they went through security checks.

Organizers say security has been beefed up for this year, but fans said the inspections of bags were rather cursory.

"If I have to hide something I'm not putting it on the outside of the bag. But I don't have anything to hide I can tell you that," said one fan rather sarcastically.

Bags and coolers are allowed into the area as long as they are small enough to slide under a seat.

"We went into the checked bags line but they saw we were a family and they were like 'eh'," said another family.

Rhian and Ronny Kelbrick, who travelled to Montreal from Wales for the race, said the inspections were very minor compared to what they've been subject to watching races in Monaco, Texas, and the United States.

"They'll scan you through a scanner, check your bags, actually have a look inside as well," said Ronny.

Five years ago the open house day at the race was cancelled because of threats by student protesters.

This year, in the wake of terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, organizers said they would increase security and asked fans to be patient.

That patience was tested as only one entrance to the Ile Ste. Helene metro station was open for most of the day.

Montreal police said they were not aware of any specific threats against the Grand Prix race, but did ask racegoers to be vigilant.

That vigilance led to lengthy delays at the end of the afternoon when spectators were trying to go home via public transit.

Police officers spotted a suspicious package hidden in a shrub near the Ile Ste. Helene metro station and called in the bomb disposal squad, while ordering a halt trains running on the Yellow Line.

A police robot destroyed the plastic-wrapped envelope without incident.

Metro service resumed after about an hour.