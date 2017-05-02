

CTV Montreal





A second mass grave for dead dogs has been discovered near Quebec City.

Last week a man called police after he found 19 dead dogs in a ditch in Cap Santé, about 50 km west of the provincial capital.

On Monday, another individual found eight more deceased animals a short distance away, in a ditch alongside a ramp connecting Highway 40 to Route 358.

Sgt. Helene Nepton said police are examining the bodies to try and figure out what has happened. So far they have not determined how the 27 dogs died.

Police believe the carcasses were left in the ditches several months ago, possibly before snow fell last year.

With files from The Canadian Press