

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a fire at a luxury car leasing company.

Firefighters were called to Prime Location Leasing at 4360 Cote-de-Liesse Rd. at 1:30 Tuesday morning to put out a fire.

After the fire was quickly doused, firefighters found incendiary objects on the roof, as well as accelerants.

No one was inside the building at the time and there were no injuries.

The police arson squad headed there Tuesday morning to examine the scene and to speak to the owner. They will also be looking at surveillance video.

This is the second fire in less than month at the business after another blaze broke out on Aug. 13.

On that night, a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front window that damaged vehicles.

No arrests have been made in either case.