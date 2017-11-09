Season's first snowfall anticipated Friday
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 9:11AM EST
The season's first snowfall is expected Friday morning.
Environment Canada is warning that the temperature will drop below freezing overnight and only reach a high of -3 on Friday.
The change in weather is expected to bring rain showers and snow flurries, and a possible accumulation of five centimetres of snow in and around Montreal, including the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.
Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 80 km/h.
Conditions will be worse in northwestern Quebec, with accumulation of up to 15 cm of snow possible in Temiscamingue and Abitibi.
The sub zero temperatures will not last as sunny days are expected to bring the temperature up to 5 C by Monday.
