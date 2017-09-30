

Sears Canada has announced it will close its location at Fairview mall in Pointe-Claire, along with 10 other stores across the country.

The company said the latest round of closures will affect 1,200 employees.

The Pointe-Claire location is the only one slated to close in Quebec, while others will close in Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia and Newfoundland.

In June the company announced it would close 59 stores and outlets across Canada as part of a plan to restructure after being granted protection from creditors by an Ontario court. 14 of those stores were located in Quebec.