

CTV Montreal





Police are searching the municipality of Arundel, about 60 km north of Lachute, after getting tips connected to the disappeance of Yvon Lacasse.

The Sureté du Quebec has spent the past six days searching roads between Lachute and Rouyn-Noranda for any sign of Lacasse, whose vehicle was used by a man accused of abducting his child and killing his wife.

The 71-year-old man has not been seen since Thursday Sept. 14.

On Wednesday police would only say that they received a tip from the public about Lacasse's disappearance which has led them to search the rural area around Arundel with search dogs, a helicopter, and dive teams.

People living in Arundel told CTV that they spotted police searching the area, and note that the coroner's vehicle is parked in town.

The accused in the case remains in a hospital in Ontario after injuring himself following his arrest.

A court has ordered a complete medical examination of the suspect, who is due in court on Sept. 27 to face charges of second-degree murder.