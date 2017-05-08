

CTV Montreal





The search continues Tuesday morning for a two-year-old girl after she and her father were swept into a river near Gaspé Sunday afternoon.



The Sureté du Quebec located the body of Mike Gagnon, a 37-year-old man who drowned near Gaspé.

Gagnon and his daughter, Daphneé were in a car that was swept away by a river in Sainte Anne des Monts.

Police said the family was trying to drive across a flooded road when the car plunged into the river and sank.

The man's body was found Monday about 500 m from where the car entered the water after being pushed off a forest road. The family took refuge on the roof.

Gagnon's wife, the child's mother, managed to swim to safety, although she was treated in hospital for hypothermia.

Emergency crews spent Sunday evening and all day Monday searching downstream for the car and its occupants, only giving up when it became too dark to see.