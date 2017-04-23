Sean Coleman’s on air tantrum really sums up how Habs fans are feeling
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 8:02PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 8:05PM EDT
CTV Montreal sportscaster Sean Coleman just couldn’t suppress his frustration after the Montreal Canadiens were eliminated from the playoffs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarter-finals Saturday.
At the end of Saturday’s 11:30 p.m. newscast an exasperated Coleman threw his papers up into the air and all over the studio.
And then he did it a few more times.
We feel you, Sean.