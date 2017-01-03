

CTV Montreal





It’s a rare site in Verdun: A seal was spotted frolicking on the floating ice of the St. Lawrence River on Monday.

In a video posted to Flickr by Jean-Marc Lacoste, the marine mammal is seen lying on the ice in the sunshine. Lacoste tole Le Devoir he spotted the seal between Parc des Rapides and Nuns’ Island near LaSalle Blvd.

The young seal was far from home – they typically live hundreds of kilometres downstream from Montreal in the St. Lawrence Estuary and Gulf, however experts told Le Devoir the animal is not in any danger, because it can survive in fresh water.

Although it is relatively rare, seals are spotted in the Montreal region from time to time.