Schwarzenegger to speak at Quebec town's Strongman Festival
In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 8:07AM EDT
A small Quebec town will be home to some very large men this summer, including one of the biggest names in bodybuilding and movie history.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic action star who got his start by competing in bodybuilding, is expected to be among the guests at the Strongmen Festival in Warwick, which will be held between July 6 and 9.
The 69-year-old Schwarzenegger will not compete but is expected to speak at the event.
On the Warwick Strongmen Festival website, the event is billed as part of the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series and prominently displays a photo of the star.
Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Universe and seven-time Mr. Olympia, went on to star in blockbuster films like the Terminator series, True Lies, Commando and other action-based series before turning his eyes to politics. He served as the governor of California between 2003 and 2011.