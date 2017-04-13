

The Canadian Press





A small Quebec town will be home to some very large men this summer, including one of the biggest names in bodybuilding and movie history.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic action star who got his start by competing in bodybuilding, is expected to be among the guests at the Strongmen Festival in Warwick, which will be held between July 6 and 9.

The 69-year-old Schwarzenegger will not compete but is expected to speak at the event.

On the Warwick Strongmen Festival website, the event is billed as part of the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series and prominently displays a photo of the star.

Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Universe and seven-time Mr. Olympia, went on to star in blockbuster films like the Terminator series, True Lies, Commando and other action-based series before turning his eyes to politics. He served as the governor of California between 2003 and 2011.