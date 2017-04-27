

At least one Quebec school board is urging caution in the classroom after a popular Netflix series is raising some concerns.



Some experts are saying the show called "13 Reasons Why" glamourizes suicide.

Based on a young adult novel by Jay Asher, the show is about teen Hannah Baker, who commits suicide after leaving audio recordings for 13 people she blames for causing her death.

A growing chorus of voices, including the Centre for Suicide Prevention and the Canadian Mental Health Association, is concerned the show may simplify suicide.



The show has prompted school boards in the U.S. and now in Ontario to issue warnings to parents and even to teachers about using the series as an educational tool.

Both the English Montreal School Board and the Lester B. Pearson School Board tell say the series is on their radar and for now, they're urging caution:

“What we're saying is that it’s really important that if classes are having conversations around suicide prevention, that people are using resources that are approved,” said Dr. Cindy Finn, director of student services for the board.

For parents, experts advise talking about how the show portrays suicide – and importantly, how to prevent it.

“It’s important to focus the conversation on solving issues and moving towards solutions,” said Finn.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board said it is now expecting guidance from the education ministry on how best to deal with the controversial series.



Communication is important for families when it comes to the sensitive topics tackled on the show,

Andrea Poncia, coordinator of the Community Suicide Prevention Network, told CTV Ottawa.

“The most important thing is to really listen and be non-judgmental and empathetic,” Poncia said. “And not be afraid to ask if they’re thinking of suicide."



Dr. Marshall Korenblum, the chief psychiatrist at the Hincks-Dellcrest Centre for Children and Families in Toronto, told CTV Toronto that portraying school staff and parents as “inept or stupid” in the series may have the harmful effect of deterring teenagers from seeking help.

“Now, admittedly a lot of teenagers view adults that way so one could argue that it’s realistic but the counsellor session she has with the school guidance counsellor is an example of everything someone shouldn’t do,” he said.



Sparking conversation



Korenblum did acknowledge, however, that “13 Reasons Why” has showed “courage” for trying to tackle difficult subjects such as bullying, rape culture and of course, suicide.

Carol Todd, founder of the “Amanda Todd Legacy,” which was created after her daughter died by suicide in 2012, said she also believes it’s necessary to talk about these subjects and praised the show for sparking a worldwide conversation about mental health, suicide, cyber abuse, revenge and sexual assault.

However, she said the criticisms about the show’s graphic content are justified because they can have a lasting impact on teenagers.

“Once you have something visually in your brain, it doesn’t really go away,” Todd told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

Kate Walsh, the actress who plays Hannah’s mother in the show, has spoken out in defence of the show to a number of different U.S. media outlets recently. She told USA Today on Friday that she believes series creator Brian Yorkey was trying to make it as “real” and “accurate” as possible.

"I think that anything that's at all kept secret is inextricably intertwined with shame and secrecy, (and) should be outed," she said. "I can't speak for Brian, but I know that it was important for us to be as honest as we could."

Korenblum said parents shouldn’t try to ban their children from watching the show. Instead, he advised families view it together so they can discuss it.

“The cat is out of the bag. It’s out there so kids are going to watch it,” he said. “There’s no harm in talking about suicide but it’s got to be balanced, reasonable and include a message of hope and optimism.”



Here are some resources for teens and parents who may need help:



