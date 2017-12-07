

CTV Montreal





Quebec's education minister has tabled a bill to reform the school taxation system.

The goal of Bill 166 is to make school taxes uniform in different regions of the province and bring in a regional school tax system.

It means the school tax rate would be set to match the lowest rate in each region.

This would benefit the English school system, where school tax rates tend to be higher, driven by property owners who choose to send their taxes into the French system for a lower tax bill.