Back-to-school is always a challenging time of year, but with thousands of asylum seekers currently awaiting processing in Quebec, the government has had to scramble to prepare.

On Monday, Education Minister Sebastien Proulx said 10 schools have been selected to offer classes, but that number could go up as processing continues.

Proulx said there are currently several hundred children in need of educational services and that those currently in temporary shelters could meet with officials as early as next week.

The ones still in shelters will be invited to attend educational activities but will not yet be assigned to a regular classroom.

Children in families who have received housing, on the other hand, are able to enroll in schools immediately. Bus services will also be provided to those families.

Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti, who chairs the committee on culture and education, said asylum seekers are nothing new but this year presents a far greater challenge than usual.

“Every year we have a certain amount of students that arrive this way,” she said. “Obviously, this year we have a bigger volume, but we’re in discussions with all of the school boards who are very aware that we have these students, we need to receive them, so we will make the necessary arrangements and we will be able to receive them in the school.”