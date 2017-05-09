School closures for Wednesday May 10
Approximately 40 students take the bus route home from school each day.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 7:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 7:46PM EDT
With the floodwaters receding and roads reopening, many schools in western Montreal and the off-island suburbs will open on Wednesday.
However some schools will remain closed, either because they are being used by emergency services, or because streets near the school remain flooded.
The Lester B. Pearson school board declared the following schools closed for Wednesday:
- Kingsdale Academy
- Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
- St. Charles Elementary
- Terry Fox Elementary
- West Island Career Centre
All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open and most have regular school bus service, although buses may be late due to flooded.
Several bus routes have been cancelled at two schools.
The number 29 bus to James Rennie High School will not be running on Wednesday.
Neither will buses number 35, 404, and 502 at Riverdale High SChool.
The Commission Scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys originally said most schools would reopen on Wednesday, but that changed late in the day.
The list of closed schools for Wednesday includes:
Elementary Schools
- Du Bois de Liesse
- Harfang des Neiges
- Jacques Bizard
- Jonathan Wilson
- Joseph Henrico
- Lalande
- Marguerite Bourgeoys
- Murielle Dumont
- Perce Neige
- Sainte Genevieve Ouest
- Saint Gerard
High Schools
- Des Sources
- Dorval Jean XXII
- Du SAS
- Felix Leclerc
- Saint Georges
Specialized and Adult schools
- John F. Kennedy
- Jeanne Sauvé
For the third day in a row, L'Orée des Bois school will remain closed on Wednesday.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Search continues for missing toddler after stepfather swept away by river in Gaspé
- Police urge potential assault victims to step forward in Adamo Bono case
- Montreal comes out with a landmark Gay Pride festival lineup
- Opening the floodgates: Water levels to remain high on St. Lawrence River
- Montreal Impact's newest player arrives in town