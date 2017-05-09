With the floodwaters receding and roads reopening, many schools in western Montreal and the off-island suburbs will open on Wednesday.

However some schools will remain closed, either because they are being used by emergency services, or because streets near the school remain flooded.

The Lester B. Pearson school board declared the following schools closed for Wednesday:

  • Kingsdale Academy
  • Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
  • St. Charles Elementary
  • Terry Fox Elementary
  • West Island Career Centre

All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open and most have regular school bus service, although buses may be late due to flooded.

Several bus routes have been cancelled at two schools.

The number 29 bus to James Rennie High School will not be running on Wednesday.

Neither will buses number 35, 404, and 502 at Riverdale High SChool.

The Commission Scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys originally said most schools would reopen on Wednesday, but that changed late in the day.

The list of closed schools for Wednesday includes:

Elementary Schools

  • Du Bois de Liesse
  • Harfang des Neiges
  • Jacques Bizard
  • Jonathan Wilson
  • Joseph Henrico
  • Lalande
  • Marguerite Bourgeoys
  • Murielle Dumont
  • Perce Neige
  • Sainte Genevieve Ouest
  • Saint Gerard

High Schools
 

  • Des Sources
  • Dorval Jean XXII
  • Du SAS
  • Felix Leclerc
  • Saint Georges

Specialized and Adult schools

  • John F. Kennedy
  • Jeanne Sauvé

 

For the third day in a row, L'Orée des Bois school will remain closed on Wednesday.