

CTV Montreal





With the floodwaters receding and roads reopening, many schools in western Montreal and the off-island suburbs will open on Wednesday.

However some schools will remain closed, either because they are being used by emergency services, or because streets near the school remain flooded.

The Lester B. Pearson school board declared the following schools closed for Wednesday:

Kingsdale Academy

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School

St. Charles Elementary

Terry Fox Elementary

West Island Career Centre

All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open and most have regular school bus service, although buses may be late due to flooded.

Several bus routes have been cancelled at two schools.

The number 29 bus to James Rennie High School will not be running on Wednesday.

Neither will buses number 35, 404, and 502 at Riverdale High SChool.

The Commission Scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys originally said most schools would reopen on Wednesday, but that changed late in the day.

The list of closed schools for Wednesday includes:

Elementary Schools

Du Bois de Liesse

Harfang des Neiges

Jacques Bizard

Jonathan Wilson

Joseph Henrico

Lalande

Marguerite Bourgeoys

Murielle Dumont

Perce Neige

Sainte Genevieve Ouest

Saint Gerard

High Schools



Des Sources

Dorval Jean XXII

Du SAS

Felix Leclerc

Saint Georges

Specialized and Adult schools

John F. Kennedy

Jeanne Sauvé

For the third day in a row, L'Orée des Bois school will remain closed on Wednesday.