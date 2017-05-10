

CTV Montreal





Fewer than a dozen schools in Montreal will remain closed on Thursday May 11.

At the Lester B. Pearson School Board only Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School and Terry Fox Elementary will be closed on Thursday.

The West Island Career Centre will also be closed.

All other schools and centres will be open but some will not have full bus service.

St. Charles Elementary: buses 28 and 42 are cancelled

John Rennie High School: bus 29 is cancelled

Kingsdale Academy: buses 46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 are cancelled

Riverdale High School: buses 35, 37, 404, and 502 are cancelled

More schools are closed with the Commission Scolaire Marguerite Bourgeoys.

Elementary Schools

Jacques Bizard

Jonathan Wilson

Murielle Dumont

Sainte Genevieve Ouest

Saint Gerard

High Schools

Du SAS

Specialized and Adult schools

Jeanne Sauvé

Other schools in the board will open, but bus service will likely be delayed.

Of particular note is there will be no bus service for students living on Ile Bizard.

Instead students at Des Sources, Dorval Jean XXII, Felix Leclerc, and Saint Georges high schools will have to make their own way to Fairview Pointe Claire and catch a shuttle bus at 8:40 a.m. near The Bay.

That shuttle bus will bring students back to The Bay at 4:45 p.m.

Bois de Liesse Elementary school will be open, as will the before and after-school programs, but there will be no bus service.