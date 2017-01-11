Bad weather has forced the closure of multiple schools around Montreal on Jan. 11, 2017.

Here is the list of closed schools:

HIGHER LAURENTIDES SCHOOLS

  • Arundel Elementary School
  • Laurentia Elementary School
  • Grenville Elementary School
  • Ste- Agathe Academy
  • Ste-Adele Elementary School
  • Laurentian Elementary School
  • Morin Heights Elementary School
  • Laurentian Regional High School
  • Mountainview High School
  • CDC Lachute

LANAUDIERE SCHOOLS

  • Rawdon Elementary School
  • Joliette Elementary School
  • Joliette High School

LESTER B. PEARSON SCHOOLS

  • Forest Hill Junior Campus
  • Forest Hill Senior Campus

 

 

 