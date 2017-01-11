School closures for Jan. 11, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:57AM EST
Bad weather has forced the closure of multiple schools around Montreal on Jan. 11, 2017.
Here is the list of closed schools:
HIGHER LAURENTIDES SCHOOLS
- Arundel Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Ste- Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adele Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Mountainview High School
- CDC Lachute
LANAUDIERE SCHOOLS
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
LESTER B. PEARSON SCHOOLS
- Forest Hill Junior Campus
- Forest Hill Senior Campus