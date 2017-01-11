

CTV Montreal





Bad weather has forced the closure of multiple schools around Montreal on Jan. 11, 2017.

Here is the list of closed schools:

HIGHER LAURENTIDES SCHOOLS

Arundel Elementary School

Laurentia Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Ste- Agathe Academy

Ste-Adele Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Laurentian Regional High School

Mountainview High School

CDC Lachute

LANAUDIERE SCHOOLS

Rawdon Elementary School

Joliette Elementary School

Joliette High School

LESTER B. PEARSON SCHOOLS