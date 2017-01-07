More injuries will mean more opportunities for some Canadiens prospects as they prepare to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

With Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron joining Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais and Andrew Shaw on the list of injured forwards, Sven Andrighetto and Nikita Scherbak have been called up from the AHL St. John’s IceCaps.

Scherbak, the team’s first-round pick in 2014, will be playing his first regular season NHL game and will skate on a line with Michael McCarron and Bobby Farnham. He has posted 10 goals and 10 assists in 27 games in the AHL this season.

"It's a good nervous," said the winger following the morning skate. "It's a dream."

Coach Michel Therrien had high praise for the 21-year-old.

"You look at him this year compared to last year, he's improved a lot," he said. "It's an opportunity not only for him but for us to see where he's at in his game."

Andrighetto has alternated between the IceCaps and the big club this season. He’s posted eight goals and 14 assists in 20 games for St. John’s while in eight games with the Habs, he’s registered two assists.

Defencemen Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn also remain out of the lineup.

The Canadiens have won their last 12 games at the hated Maple Leafs.

- With files from The Canadian Press