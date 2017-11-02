

CTV Montreal





A small fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning in a sauna in a large apartment complex in Cote St-Luc.

The fire began at 1:50 a.m. in the sauna in the garage between two apartment towers at 5700 and 5720 Cavendish Blvd.

It wasn’t a large fire, said operations chief Michel Girard, and took about two hours to extinguish.

A major part of the operation was getting the smoke out of the building; firefighters were forced to use mechanical ventilation equipment to extract the smoke due to the fire’s location in the underground garage.

Two buses were on scene for people who were forced out of the building.

There were no injuries.

So far the cause of the fire is unknown, but it was accidental, the fire department confirmed.

The incident caused about $15,000 to $20,000 worth of damage.