

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Union of Public Employees is speaking out against the possible privatization of Quebec’s liquor commission.

Between noon and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the SAQ’s unionized employees headed to different branches in the Montreal area to hand customers’ bottles over in bags with their campaign’s colours on them. The union members said they will use those exchanges as a chance to tell the public the benefits of keeping the SAQ as a crown corporation.

CUPE’s Quebec’s director, Marc Ranger and CUPE-Quebec president Denis Bolduc will both take part.

Ranger said that while Quebecers are divided on the idea of privatizing the SAQ, the province’s model works well. He said Quebecers should develop a sense of pride regarding the SAQ, describing the commission as a “jewel” which benefits all Quebecers.

CUPE represents 850 SAQ employees, including 200 in the Quebec distribution centre and 650 at the Montreal distribution centre. They are responsible for the handling and delivery of goods as well as maintenance.