SAQ to lay off 190 employees
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:02PM EST
Québec’s liquor board is laying off 190 employees in the coming weeks, it announced on Wednesday.
The Société des alcools du Québec said the laid-off employees, some unionized and some not, work in various sectors of the organization. They said there would be no layoffs in the outlets.
Some of the eliminated positions include jobs that are currently vacant, said the SAQ in a news release.
The Crown corporation said it is "streamlining of the administrative structure" as part of a management strategy initiated a few years ago.
The SAQ claims the layoffs are helping them to reduce the price of the products they sell.
