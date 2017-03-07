

CTV Montreal





A flap over flags has one Parti Quebecois MNA flipping out at the SAQ.

Andre Villeneuve said he thought the liquor commission was playing an early April Fool’s joke when hea learned of plans to remove Quebec flags from outside its stores.

The SAQ said the decision was made to protect the flags from the elements and save money and would still display the flags indoors.

Villeneuve said the SAQ makes enough money to maintain the flags outdoors.

In 2016, the SAQ made over $1 billion in profit.