

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s liquor commission announced it will hold its seventh annual Generous Wines campaign in support of the Quebec Food Banks network.

During the campaign, which takes place the last weekend of May, the SAQ will donate $1 to the food banks for each bottle of white wine sold in all of its branches.

In 2016, the campaign raised over $700,000. Since its inception, almost $3 million has been raised.

Since autumn, the SAQ has been selling gift boxes, the profits of which have also been donated to Quebec’s food banks.