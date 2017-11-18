

CTV Montreal





You better not cry, you better not pout, Santa Claus is coming to Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of children and other Montrealers are expected to be on hand for the sixty-seventh Santa Claus Parade, which starts at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Fort and Ste. Catherine.

The parade will include around 20 floats, including those of this year’s Christmas Fairy, TV presenter Vanessa Pilon, and the jolly man himself.

Other features of the parade include dancers, musicians and a variety of street performers.

For the twenty-first year, Urgences Sante workers will be on hand to help 50 children from four Montreal hospitals and their families attend the parade.