

CTV Montreal





You better not cry, you better not pout, Santa Claus came to Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of children and other Montrealers were on hand for the sixty-seventh Santa Claus Parade.

The parade started at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of Fort and made its way down Ste. Catherine St.

The event featured around 20 floats, including those of this year’s Christmas Fairy, TV presenter Vanessa Pilon, and the jolly man himself.

Marching bands, dancers, musicians, clowns and street performers also brought smiles to the faces of the young ones who lined up to get in St. Nick's good graces.

For the twenty-first year, Urgences Sante workers were on hand to help 50 children from four Montreal hospitals and their families attend the parade.