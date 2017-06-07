

Construction work taking place around the St. Pierre Interchange will force the closure of lanes on Highway 20 and ramps to and from Route 138 on several weekends in June.

On Friday June 9, the connection from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 East will close at one minute to midnight and remain closed until 10 a.m. Sunday.

At the same time, the ramp from Highway 20 West to the Mercier Bridge will shut down and remain off-limits until 5 a.m. Monday.

One of the three eastbound lanes on Highway 20 will be closed for several kilometres from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Some of these closures will be repeated for the following two weekends.

Transport Quebec is suggesting motorists heading to and from the Mercier Bridge loop around at the 1st Ave. exit in Lachine.