The Independent Bureau of Investigators has stepped in over the murder of an 18-year-old woman killed in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday.

Her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend Anthony Pratte has been named an 'important witness' in connection with her death.

Daphné Boudreault was found seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon by Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police and was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said they believe her death was a homicide. The SQ is investigating.

The BEI is also investigating the matter after a work colleague at a nearby convenience store told reporters that Boudreault had called police to tell them she feared for her safety following her recent separation with her boyfriend.

The colleague said police officers from the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent Police Department had met with the frightened young woman as well as her ex-boyfriend earlier on the day she died but said they were powerless to act. Boudreault allegedly told the agents that she was afraid of her ex.

Boudreault went to the home on Forest St. she shared with her ex-boyfriend before recently moving to her father's house. The victim was found in the basement apartment of the residential building on Forest St.

The police did not reveal how she was killed.

The BEI is set out determine whether police acted appropriately in handling her complaint.

In two videos posted online before her death, Pratte said he wished the victim "all the misfortune in the world. I wish that you are never happy"

In the video, Pratte admitted he hacked into his ex-girlfriend’s phone and Facebook account to access her private messages.

Pratte was picked up by police shortly after. He has not been charged with any crime though the SQ said he is expected to appear in court Thursday.

