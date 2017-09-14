Saint-Eustache: Woman found dead, Amber Alert issued for missing six-year-old boy
Louka and Ugo Fredette
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 8:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 10:11PM EDT
A woman found dead in Saint-Eustache is linked to a missing boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert, the Surete du Quebec has confirmed.
SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the woman's death is connected to missing six-year-old Louka Fredette. She would not elaborate on the connection between the boy and the woman.
The boy has been missing since approximately 5:35 p.m. on Thursday from Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.
They believe he is with his father, Ugo Fredette, described as 5'10. He has worked on several documentary films, including ones that focus on the topic of missing children.
The SQ is advising the public not to approach the suspect.
They may be travelling in a white Ford pick-up truck (either F150 or F250) with the licence plate FGY3936 with the word AXON inscribed in red on the truck.
file photo: Ford F150
If you have any information, call 911 immediately.
For details visit www.alert.gouv.qc.ca
#alertamber: le suspect se déplacerait à bord d'une camionnette blanche Ford, immatriculée FLK5965 ou FGY3936. Inscription: Axcell en rouge— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 15, 2017
Déclenchement #alerteamber: une alerte est déclenchée à St-Eustache.— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 14, 2017
#alerteamber: Louka Fredette, 6 ans, est porté disparu de St-Eustache depuis 17 h 35. pic.twitter.com/qfj1wHTEc3— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 14, 2017
#alertamber: le suspect serait Ugo Fredette, âgé de 41 ans. Le moyen de déplacement de ce dernier n'est pas connu actuellement. pic.twitter.com/fUf2PnwlAS— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 14, 2017
