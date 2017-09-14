

A woman found dead in Saint-Eustache is linked to a missing boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert, the Surete du Quebec has confirmed.



SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the woman's death is connected to missing six-year-old Louka Fredette. She would not elaborate on the connection between the boy and the woman.



The boy has been missing since approximately 5:35 p.m. on Thursday from Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal.

They believe he is with his father, Ugo Fredette, described as 5'10. He has worked on several documentary films, including ones that focus on the topic of missing children.



The SQ is advising the public not to approach the suspect.

They may be travelling in a white Ford pick-up truck (either F150 or F250) with the licence plate FGY3936 with the word AXON inscribed in red on the truck.







If you have any information, call 911 immediately.



For details visit www.alert.gouv.qc.ca





