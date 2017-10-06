

CTV Montreal





Questions are being asked about the safety of the Camillien-Houde Way after an 18-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car there this week.

Clement Ouimet was hit by an SUV making a U-turn on coming down from Mount Royal.

By all accounts, Ouimet was an excellent competitive cyclist, but was unable to avoid the car in time.

Due to the incident, Mayor Denis Coderre said he has set up a working group to analyze the situation.

The group will examine the usage of both Camillien-Houde Dr. and Remembrance Rd. around the mountain.

Velo-Quebec is pushing to close those streets to all but local traffic, saying people now use them as highways to get from east to west instead of just to go up to the mountain.

Velo-Quebec said hundreds of cyclists use Camillien-Houde every day because it's a sloping, curving street to train on and it offers great views of the city.

The amount of cars on the road, however, has grown in recent years.

Velo-Quebec said 12,000 cars a day drive over it, and they would like the city to limit that.

Montreal police are investigating the fatal collision.

They would not say if the 59-year-old SUV driver will be charged in the crash. He could possibly face a charge of dangerous driving or criminal negligence depending on the outcome of the investigation.