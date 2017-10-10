

CTV Montreal





All day, people have been coming by the crash site, and amid the broken car parts, teens leave flowers and notes. Some say a prayer over the joy ride that took a deadly turn for the worst.

Earlier this week a 15-year-old boy took his parents' car from his home in Lavaltrie, about 50 km downstream from Montreal, and drove off with several of his friends.

At 2 a.m. he crashed about 30 km north in Joliette, skidding off the road and smashing into two trees.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, died at the scene.

A 13-year-old boy who survived the impact is expected to pull through after undergoing surgery Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition in hospital.

The 15-year-old driver was not seriously hurt in the crash.

He was questioned by police and released with a promise to appear in court next month, when he will be charged with criminal negligence causing death, and dangerous driving causing death.

Alain Lemay expressed disbelief in the wake of the crash. Just last weekend, two of his sons -- ages 13 and 15-- were in the same car speeding with friends. No one in the car had a driver's license.

The day of the crash, Isaac Lemay, Alain's son, received a text asking him to come along for a ride-- but with his father keeping a close eye on him, he opted to stay home.

"I think that's what saved his life," Alain said.

Joy riding remains a big problem in rural areas-- last year in Quebec, more than 200 drivers under the age of 16 were injured or killed on Quebec roads.

One girl, a friend of the victims, said that it's the "ultimate thrill" for teens: to take a car and speed away.

All five boys attended school in Lavaltrie, and counsellors and psychologists will be at their school Wednesday to talk to students on the first day of school this week.

"We expect they'll be sad, angry, confused," said Dianne Fortin, one of the counsellors. 'We'll be there mostly to listen-- we'll deal with the memorial later."