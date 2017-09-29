SAAQ warns about scam to renew driver's licence by text
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 12:15PM EDT
Quebec's auto insurance board, the SAAQ, is warning people about a new texting scam.
The message claims to be from the SAAQ and asks a person to pay fees to renew their driver's licence by text.
The board said it has nothing to do with them and is telling people to simply delete it without replying. They say it could be an attempt to illegally obtain personal and confidential information.